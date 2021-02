On and off the pitch, Edu Gaspar's association with Corinthians stretches back to 1998. He started his career in Série A with Corinthians and was crowned 1998 and 1999 Brasileirão champion, as well as the FIFA Club World Championship in 2000. As part of the boardroom, he was the man behind the sucess in the 2010 years, with five major titles, including the Copa Libertadores and FIFA Club World Cup in 2012.