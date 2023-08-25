Edu's £100m Arsenal strategy as former Gunners hero suggests raid on Newcastle star

Arsenal Football Club has been one of the busiest this summer, boasting the highest net spend in the Premier League. Despite major signings like Jurrien Timber, David Raya, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice, manager Mikel Arteta is not done reshaping his team. Arsenal is preparing for a potential £100m clearout of players as they continue to balance their aim for premier league success with financial fair play regulations. This comes amid rumours of more arrivals and exits as the Premier League transfer window draws to a close.

Kieran Tierney is reportedly considering a move away from Arsenal as he falls down the club's pecking order. Celtic is rumored to be interested in bringing him back, with Brendan Rodgers expressing admiration for the player. Other potential moves have stalled or fallen through, with Arsenal insider Charles Watts stating negotiations haven't progressed much. La Liga's Real Sociedad, who are in the Champions League this season, are also reportedly interested in Tierney, depending on financial terms.

Arsenal are set for a summer reshuffle with five players edging towards an exit. Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, and Rob Holding missed recent training sessions, fuelling rumours of an impending departure. Lokonga, Tavares and Balogun, all loaned out last season, are reportedly not in Mikel Arteta's plans for the new season. Tierney's future is also uncertain, amidst interest from Newcastle and Celtic. Rob Holding, Arsena's second longest-serving player, could move on after falling out of favour, with Turkish club Besiktas reportedly keen on securing his services.

Saudi Arabia's top division of football is targeting top global players with lucrative offers, with Premier League players the prime target. Arsenal's Nicolas Pépé and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku are the latest names linked to Saudi clubs. Pépé has struggled to establish himself at Arsenal, while Lukaku is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans at Chelsea. Both London clubs are eager to cash in on these players. There is still over a week left before the transfer window closes.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Newcastle's Alexander Isak could enhance Arsenal's squad. Commenting on the need for a multi-scoring striker at Arsenal, Petit praised Isak's strong presence on the pitch. Despite their efforts at strengthening their squad, Arsenal fell short of the Premier League title last season, with their performance against Crystal Palace earning mixed reviews. Petit highlights that avoiding injuries will be key to Isak's success.

Kieran Tierney's future at Arsenal remains uncertain as the transfer deadline looms. Despite a decrease in appearances due to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, a move to Newcastle United didn't materialise with the club opting for Lewis Hall instead. Rumours of a move to Celtic have also been quashed, with a potential exit route to Real Sociedad still in play according to Arsenal insider Charles Watts. Arsenal's initial expectation of a high transfer fee for Tierney, however, may pose a challenge to the deal.

Folarin Balogun's future at Arsenal remains uncertain as the transfer window draws to a close. Despite a successful loan spell with Reims, Balogun has struggled to secure a place in the Arsenal team. Chelsea and Monaco have expressed interest in the striker, but Arsenal's asking price is reported to be £50m. Although Balogun is open to the idea of returning to France, Arsenal would prefer not to sell to a rival team.

Arsenal is preparing to clash with Fulham, having already beaten Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. While new recruits adjust to Mikel Arteta's system, the club is also focusing on shaping their squad before the September 1 deadline. The latest transfer news includes potential interest in signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney's situation remains unresolved as the club is in ongoing talks. Arsenal insider Charles Watts stated that the recent signing of Lewis Hall by Newcastle has closed one potential exit route for Tierney.

Former Chelsea player, Glenn Hoddle, suggests Chelsea's Ukrainian winger, Mykhaylo Mudryk needs to up his game to impress new boss Mauricio Pochettino. Despite showing promise at his former club Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk has not yet reached his peak performance at Chelsea and has been sidelined in the first two Premier League games this season. Pochettino agrees, stating that Mudryk, while talented, needs time to build trust and continuity within the team.

Rising star Luke Mbete of Manchester City is set to join Dutch club Den Bosch on loan. The 19-year-old has previously been loaned to Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers. Mbete has made three appearances for Manchester City's first team and aims to establish himself as an option for manager Pep Guardiola. Former Arsenal head of emerging talent, Yousuf Sajjad, played a pivotal role in the deal. Sajjad has been instrumental in bringing English talent to the Dutch football outfit.