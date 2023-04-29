29 April 2023

Edward Jones earns Altrincham late draw at Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Edward Jones’ late strike earned Altrincham a share of the spoils with Aldershot as the sides ended the season with a 1-1 draw.

A good cross from Ollie Harfield found Jack Barham but his chance for the Shots was headed just wide, while Tahvon Campbell was also causing problems for the Altrincham defence, hitting a menacing strike that flew past the post.

Regan Linney had a great chance to put the Robins ahead after the break when his effort hit the post, but Tyler Cordner put Aldershot in front in the 66th minute with a deflected shot.

Barham’s low-driven shot was saved before Zak Goodson had a chance to equalise with his strike going narrowly wide.

In the 87th minute a low cross found Jones in the box and he was able to turn in the equaliser for Altrincham to snatch a late point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eva Green speaks out after ‘painful and damaging’ court battle

world news

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of assaulting woman in nightclub

news

FA Cup final day among three new strike dates by train drivers

news