Edward Jones earns Altrincham late draw at Aldershot
Edward Jones’ late strike earned Altrincham a share of the spoils with Aldershot as the sides ended the season with a 1-1 draw.
A good cross from Ollie Harfield found Jack Barham but his chance for the Shots was headed just wide, while Tahvon Campbell was also causing problems for the Altrincham defence, hitting a menacing strike that flew past the post.
Regan Linney had a great chance to put the Robins ahead after the break when his effort hit the post, but Tyler Cordner put Aldershot in front in the 66th minute with a deflected shot.
Barham’s low-driven shot was saved before Zak Goodson had a chance to equalise with his strike going narrowly wide.
In the 87th minute a low cross found Jones in the box and he was able to turn in the equaliser for Altrincham to snatch a late point.
