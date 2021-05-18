Efe Ambrose and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas among players released by Livingston

Livingston have released Efe Ambrose and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas – while defender Jon Guthrie has asked to be transfer listed.

Former Celtic centre-back Ambrose and Emmanuel-Thomas – rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Aberdeen – lead a nine-man list of players who will be departing when their contracts expire.

Scott Robinson scored the goal which fired the Lions to this season’s Betfred Cup final but has not played since a fall-out with boss Davie Martindale back in March and now also leaves the club.

Also checking out of the Tony Macaroni Arena are former club captain Alan Lithgow, Raffaele De Vita, Steve Lawson, Ross Stewart, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Scott Tiffoney – who had been offered a new deal.

Englishman Guthrie appears set to return south after he asked to be transfer listed “due to family reasons”.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Julien Serrano of Monaco, Cardiff’s Ciaron Brown and Grasshopper Zurich midfielder Djibril Diani are returning to their parent clubs following loan stints with Livi.

Martindale said: “I would just like to go on record thanking every single player listed above. It’s been an incredibly hard season and one that has put us all under extra pressures on and off the park.

“This has ultimately led to myself and my staff having to make incredibly hard decisions without allowing emotion or sentiment to play a part.

“All players listed have played a role in the development and progress of the club over the past seasons. Every player has contributed to that success in their own way and will leave with their own memories and I hope they feel proud of the success that they have brought to Livingston FC.

“I feel I have to single out our former club captain Alan Lithgow who has been with the club since our League One campaign. He has been huge for this club over the years and I know I speak for everyone in thanking Alan for everything he has done for the club.

“From a personal point of view it’s with genuine sadness, in all honesty, that Alan’s career at Livingston has come to an end but I do know he will go onto be a fantastic leader and player wherever he chooses to continue his career – I’m sure he won’t be short of offers.

“As much as it has been an extremely hard season and one like no other, it has also been very successful.

“We have managed to finish sixth in the Premiership with the second highest top flight points total for any Livingston FC team and managed to get to a national cup final.

“Whether your name is listed or above or not, every one of the lads, staff included, this season have been incredible and I think most will agree it has been a fantastic season on reflection.”