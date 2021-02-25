EFL rejects Tranmere’s request to reschedule Papa John’s Trophy final

A general view of Wembley (PA Wire)
The English Football League has rejected Tranmere’s request to reschedule the Papa John’s Trophy final so supporters can attend.

Last year’s postponed final between Salford and Portsmouth, and this season’s showpiece featuring Tranmere and Sunderland, will take place on March 13 and 14 at Wembley.

Tranmere had hoped their fixture could be pushed back to later in the year after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed this week that fans will be able to return to sporting arenas from May 17.

But an EFL spokesperson said: “After full and comprehensive consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including the three other clubs involved, it has been determined that the Papa John’s Trophy final fixture(s) will remain as scheduled.

“Detailed discussions took place on a number of potential alternatives, including splitting the two finals, changing the future fixture schedule, or moving the fixture(s) away from Wembley Stadium.

“However the logistical, operational and financial challenges meant that on balance those were not viable solutions.”

