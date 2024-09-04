EFL shares Premier League’s frustration over Leicester ruling

The English Football League said it “shared the frustrations” of the Premier League after Leicester won their appeal against a decision that an independent commission had jurisdiction to consider an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

An independent appeal board found that the commission did not have the authority to punish Leicester as their accounting period ended on June 30, 2023, a month and two days after the Foxes were relegated from the top flight.

The Premier League said it was “surprised and very disappointed” by the verdict after it was claimed the club exceeded the permitted £105million threshold over three seasons.

An EFL statement read: “We are currently reviewing the decision in full and will reserve any further substantive comment until any possible appeal process initiated by the Premier League has concluded, and or any action is taken by the EFL.

“We share the frustrations of the Premier League. It cannot be right that clubs potentially escape the scrutiny of the agreed rules and sanctions due to movement across the divisions.

“Cost control rules have been agreed by the member clubs of the Premier League and EFL, and it is incumbent on the leagues to apply the rules as intended to uphold the integrity of competitions, with clubs required to act in utmost good faith towards one another for the benefit of all clubs and their supporters.”

Leicester, who could have faced a points deduction had they been found to have breached financial rules, welcomed the appeal board’s decision, adding that the verdict “supports our consistently stated position that any action against the club should be pursued in accordance with the applicable rules” and “how they are actually written”.

After a campaign in the Championship, Leicester returned to the Premier League this season. They have drawn one and lost two of their opening three fixtures so far.

Both Nottingham Forest and Everton were given points deductions last season for breaching PSR rules.