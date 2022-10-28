Elias Melkerson returns to Hibernian squad after concussion for St Mirren clash
Hibernian will have striker Elias Melkerson back in their squad for the visit of St Mirren following a bout of concussion.
Kyle Magennis is suspended while Lewis Miller will miss out with a knock but should be back the following week.
Jake Doyle-Hayes has undergone minor ankle surgery while Kevin Nisbet is continuing to train well after a serious knee injury – both should return after the World Cup break. Momo Bojang (groin) and Aiden McGeady (knee) remain out.
Scott Tanser will miss St Mirren’s trip to Easter Road after being involved in a car crash which left his wife injured.
Defender Declan Gallagher (back) and Richard Tait (knock) will be assessed.
Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is back in training after being out with a broken toe and should be available after the World Cup.
