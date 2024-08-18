Eliezer Mayenda scores twice as Sunderland thrash Sheffield Wednesday

Regis Le Bris enjoyed a dream first home game in charge of Sunderland as the Black Cats thumped Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Owls were comfortable winners when they secured safety at Sunderland on the final day of last season but Danny Rohl’s side, who kicked off this campaign with a 4-0 win over Plymouth, were stunned on Wearside on Sunday.

Dennis Cirkin set Sunderland on their way before Mayenda scored his first goal in red and white. Luke O’Nien added a third for the rampant Black Cats just after the midway stage of the first half and Mayenda then got his second and Sunderland’s fourth immediately after the restart.

Le Bris was appointed in June on the back of a dismal campaign for the Black Cats, who failed to win any of their last seven home games on their way to a disappointing 16th-place finish.

But Sunday’s emphatic victory meant the Wearsiders joined Burnley and Watford in having made a perfect start to the Championship season, while Wednesday’s five-game winning streak came to a crashing halt.

The Black Cats got themselves in front after just 11 minutes when Cirkin got on the end of Patrick Roberts’ lofted free-kick and buried his low header into the far corner of James Beadle’s net.

And it got even better for Le Bris and Sunderland just four minutes later when Mayenda pounced on a mistake from Josh Windass, who attempted a back-heel in his own half, and coolly fired into the low corner from the edge of the box.

Wednesday could not get a grip and the stunned Owls found themselves 3-0 down on 24 minutes. Beadle could not keep hold of Chris Rigg’s effort from distance and O’Nien was on hand to stab home from close range.

Svante Ingelsson thought he had reduced the deficit straight after Sunderland’s third but his goal was chalked off as Djeidi Gassama had strayed offside.

And the Owls were fortunate to not concede a fourth late in the first half. Roberts cut in from the right and was not far away as he went for the spectacular, his curling effort was just too high.

Beadle then made a stunning save to deny Rigg, whose fierce low drive looked destined for the bottom corner.

Rohl made a half-time substitution in a bid to spark improvement, with Michael Smith replacing Gassama, but Sunderland had their fourth goal within two minutes of the restart.

Jack Clarke, a menace for visiting defenders throughout, again broke down the left and crossed for Mayenda to blast home his second.