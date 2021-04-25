Ella Toone bags double as Man Utd boost hopes of CL spot by thrashing Tottenham

Ella Toone fires home her second of the match from the penalty spot in Manchester United Women's 4-1 WSL win over Tottenham Women.
By NewsChain Sport
14:49pm, Sun 25 Apr 2021
Ella Toone grabbed a first-half double as Manchester United boosted their chances of Champions League qualification with a convincing 4-1 victory over Tottenham.

The tricky movement of Christen Press troubled Spurs from the off and they struggled to contain United’s attacking threat.

Toone fired United ahead with a left-footed finish from Kirsty Hanson’s cross.

Nine minutes later, Toone was involved again crossing the ball with pinpoint accuracy onto the head of Press, who buried a header to make it 2-0.

Jess Sigsworth made it three from close range on 31 minutes to leave Spurs with a mountain to climb.

Toone netted her ninth goal of the season with a spot-kick early in the second half to wrap up victory.

United were hungry for more and  forced Tottenham keeper Becky Spencer to produce a series of stunning fingertip saves.

Spurs did claim a consolation goal, courtesy of a superb free-kick from Alanna Kennedy in the dying minutes.

United’s win lifted them to third place while Spurs have now failed to win in nine consecutive league games.

PA