Ella Toone bags double as Man Utd boost hopes of CL spot by thrashing Tottenham
Ella Toone grabbed a first-half double as Manchester United boosted their chances of Champions League qualification with a convincing 4-1 victory over Tottenham.
The tricky movement of Christen Press troubled Spurs from the off and they struggled to contain United’s attacking threat.
Toone fired United ahead with a left-footed finish from Kirsty Hanson’s cross.
Nine minutes later, Toone was involved again crossing the ball with pinpoint accuracy onto the head of Press, who buried a header to make it 2-0.
Jess Sigsworth made it three from close range on 31 minutes to leave Spurs with a mountain to climb.
Toone netted her ninth goal of the season with a spot-kick early in the second half to wrap up victory.
United were hungry for more and forced Tottenham keeper Becky Spencer to produce a series of stunning fingertip saves.
Spurs did claim a consolation goal, courtesy of a superb free-kick from Alanna Kennedy in the dying minutes.
United’s win lifted them to third place while Spurs have now failed to win in nine consecutive league games.