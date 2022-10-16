Ella Toone shines as Manchester United go top after cruising past Brighton

England midfielder Ella Toone starred as Manchester United climbed to the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 demolition of Brighton.

Toone scored with a 14th-minute header and then doubled the home side’s advantage with a composed finish after 26 minutes before providing the assist which allowed Leah Galton to make it 3-0 at the break.

Substitute Adriana Leon completed the scoring 12 minutes from time to send United top.

Arsenal sit in second place on goal difference after a hard-fought 1-0 win at lowly Reading.

Stina Blackstenius set the Gunners on their way with a 30th-minute snapshot, although they failed to make the most of their dominance and squandered a chance to extend their lead when Kim Little saw her penalty saved by Jackie Burns on the hour.

They might have been made to pay nine minutes later when Lily Woodham’s corner came back off the post, and it took a fine reaction save by keeper Manuela Zinsberger, who kept a record eighth successive clean sheet in the process, to deny Natasha Dowie an 80th-minute equaliser.

Pernille Harder’s double helped Chelsea maintain pace with the top two courtesy of a 3-1 victory at Everton.

The Denmark international headed the Blues into a 37th-minute lead from Guro Reiten’s cross and after Kadeisha Buchanan’s own goal had dragged the hosts back into it, converted a 59th-minute penalty awarded for Courtney Brosnan’s challenge on Reiten.

However, it was left to substitute Niamh Charles to wrap up the points with a third in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Khadija Shaw also scored twice as Manchester City belatedly opened their account with a first league win of the season.

Shaw headed City in front against Leicester from Lauren Hemp’s cross after 24 minutes, although the home side had to be patient as they attempted to kill off the game.

Hemp finally extended their advantage when she converted Chloe Kelly’s 72nd-minute cross and after Alex Greenwood had seen her penalty saved by Kirstie Levell, Shaw added her second before Yui Hasegawa made it 4-0 at the death.

Niamh Fahey’s own goal was enough to edge Tottenham to a 1-0 home win over Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international defender deflected Celin Bizet Ildhusoy’s 11th-minute shot past keeper Rachael Laws for the game’s only goal despite a strong finish by the visitors.