30 November 2021

Ellen White makes history as England Women’s all-time leading goalscorer

By NewsChain Sport
30 November 2021

Ellen White has become England Women’s record goalscorer after netting her 47th strike for her country.

The Manchester City striker scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of Tuesday night’s Women’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium to eclipse Kelly Smith’s mark.

The 32-year-old, winning her 101st cap, equalled the record with a long-range strike before breaking it just three minutes later.

