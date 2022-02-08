Ellie Roebuck and Lucy Bronze return for England’s Arnold Clark Cup campaign

Manchester City duo Ellie Roebuck and Lucy Bronze have returned to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for a four-team tournament with Canada, Spain and Germany.

Roebuck and Bronze missed the last three England camps through injury and boss Wiegman has named them for the first time in her 24-strong group.

Leah Williamson also returns after her absence in November for the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup later this month.

But the Lionesses are without the injured Beth England and Steph Houghton, who continues to works her way back to full fitness after an Achilles problem.

Wiegman said: “I am looking forward to playing against three world-class teams.

“It will be the perfect way to begin a big year, and we will get a lot of important information from the matches ahead of the Euros.

“We will play three games in a short period and can rotate lots of players, which will help us understand more about our squad and the way we want to play.

“I know the players will be excited to test themselves against strong opponents.

“This tournament can only help us on our way to being ready for the Euros. That is what we are all working towards.

“It will also be special to go to three top stadiums in different parts of the country and I am sure the fans will give us great support once again.”

The competition features four nations ranked in the world’s top 10.

England open their campaign against Olympic gold medallists Canada at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on February 17.

Spain provide the opposition at Norwich’s Carrow Road three days later, before England take on eight-time European champions Germany at Molineux in Wolverhampton on February 23.