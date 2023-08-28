Elliot Anderson named in Scotland squad to face Cyprus and England

Steve Clarke has named former England youth international Elliot Anderson in his squad for games against Cyprus and Gareth Southgate’s side.

The Newcastle midfielder has represented both Scotland and England at youth level and has recently turned down call-ups to Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 squad while he considered his international future.

The 20-year-old has played one under-21 international for Scotland, against Belgium in June 2022.

He has also been capped at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level for Scotland, and under-19 level for England.

Anderson has come off the bench in all three of Newcastle’s Premier League matches this season.

Whitley Bay-born Anderson, who has a Scottish grandmother, is included ahead of the likes of David Turnbull, who has not been in recent squads but has been back in the Celtic team under Brendan Rodgers.

Che Adams is back in the 25-man squad after missing victories over Norway and Georgia in June through injury.

There are eight defenders in the squad, meaning several players drop out.

There is no place for Blackburn’s Dominic Hyam and Celtic full-backs Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor but Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna returns following injury.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper drops out after being ruled out for eight weeks with a foot injury earlier this month while Ross McCrorie misses out after being a late call-up in the summer.

Scotland are looking to continue their 100 per cent record in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Cyprus in Larnaca in their fifth group game on September 8.

They then host England at Hampden four days later in a game to mark the 150th anniversary of football’s first international in 1872.