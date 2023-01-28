Elliot Whitehouse earns point for strugglers Scunthorpe at home to Bromley
National League strugglers Scunthorpe claimed a point against promotion-chasing Bromley as Elliott Whitehouse’s late equaliser saw the sides draw 1-1 at Glanford Park.
The visitors took the lead in the 56th minute via a close-range finish from Michael Cheek, meeting James Vennings’ cross.
Whitehouse then drew things level with seven minutes of normal time to go, prodding in at the far post following a Liam Feeney effort.
Scunthorpe remain five points adrift of safety in 23rd place, while Bromley stay sixth.
