28 April 2022

Elliott Bennett assessed as Shrewsbury prepare to host promotion-chasing Wigan

By NewsChain Sport
28 April 2022

Shrewsbury have been assessing Elliott Bennett ahead of their season-concluding clash with Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Saturday.

The wing-back has been missing for the last two games while recovering from an ankle injury.

The Shrews have also been without Ethan Ebanks-Landell (knee) and David Davis (ankle).

Steve Cotterill’s men head into their final match of the campaign lying 17th in the table.

There is a chance of James McClean returning to action for Wigan at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The winger has been working towards fitness after suffering a knee injury against Bolton on April 2.

Curtis Tilt (hamstring), Tom Bayliss (groin) and Josh Magennis (Achilles) remain unavailable.

Leam Richardson’s Latics will guarantee automatic promotion by claiming a point from the contest, with them currently lying three clear of third-placed MK Dons, while they are two ahead of second-placed Rotherham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tory MP faces being thrown out of Parliament if found to have viewed porn

news

First openly transgender MP Jamie Wallis charged over failing to stop after late-night crash

news

Ben Stokes named England’s new Test captain to succeed Joe Root

cricket