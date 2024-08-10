10 August 2024

Elliott List bags winner as Stevenage beat Shrewsbury

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

New Stevenage manager Alex Revell got off to a winning start thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to Shrewsbury.

Elliott List fired home the only goal after 58 minutes, producing a shimmy on the left side of the box before rifling the ball across Toby Savin in the Shrewsbury goal.

They could have made it two but Dan Kemp’s penalty, after he had been fouled, was put wide.

The first half was nothing to write home about, the first 25 minutes being forgettable in the extreme.

Stevenage did grow into it, though, and Kemp, Tyreece Simpson and List were all denied by Savin.

At the other end, a shot by Tom Bloxham got past Murphy Cooper in the home goal but was cleared as it neared the net by Dan Sweeney.

The second half did see both teams step up the intensity but it was Stevenage who were doing most of the attacking.

List’s goal was deserved and despite the penalty miss, they closed out the victory with relative ease.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news