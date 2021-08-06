Elliott Whitehouse missing as Forest Green host Sutton but Jamille Matt returns

Jamille Matt will return to competitive action after missing the end of last season through injury (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:18pm, Fri 06 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Elliott Whitehouse will be the only absentee for Forest Green’s season opener against newly-promoted Sutton.

Whitehouse sustained a knee injury towards the end of last season and will be unavailable for the game at The Fully Charged New Lawn.

Jamille Matt missed the end of last season due to injury but will be available on Saturday.

New arrivals Opi Edwards, Sadou Diallo, Regan Hendry and Ben Stevenson will be looking to make debuts.

Sutton will make their very first appearance in the English Football League on Saturday.

New signings Joe Kizzi, Enzio Boldewijn, Ricky Korboa, Donovan Wilson, Richie Bennett and Alistair Smith will be hoping to feature.

The last time the clubs met was in a National League fixture in 2017 when Forest Green ran out 2-1 winners.

The game on Saturday will be the first of a number of consecutive away matches for Sutton.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Forest Green

Preview

PA