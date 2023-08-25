Emery has rethink and we reveal 10 Rangers deals that could still be done

Unai Emery, Aston Villa manager, has hinted that defender Lucas Digne may stay at the club despite previous transfer rumours. Emery's remarks came in light of Digne's impressive performances recently, including a hat-trick of assists against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League. Despite these performances, and an injury to fellow left-back Alex Moreno, Villa are believed to be considering other options who may equal or surpass Digne's skill for a lower wage. Emery stated that Digne's departure, although initially considered, is currently less likely.

Rangers manager, Michael Beale, is finalising his summer squad with a focus on moving fringe players on. With eight days until the transfer window closes, potential signings and departures are still in play. Midfielder Glen Kamara is nearing a £5.5million permanent move to Leeds United. Other players are assessing exit strategies. Beale may also seek to bolster his defence with a left-sided player, as Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz generate interest from Europe. GlasgowWorld examines the potential ten transfer deals that Rangers could make before the deadline.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers anticipates a flurry of activity. Celtic, grappling with a defensive injury crisis, have been associated with various players, having recently signed Gustaf Lagerbielke from IF Elfsborg. Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate's future remains uncertain after rejecting a contract extension, with interest from Premier League and Saudi Arabian clubs. Celtic officials remain resolute in retaining him, with negotiations ongoing. GlasgowWorld explores the potential 13 transfer dealings Celtic may finalise before the deadline.

Gary O’Neil, the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, hinted at a long-term stay for striker Fábio Silva despite recent transfer rumours. Silva showcased his skills in the recent defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, after successful loan spells at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven. Speculation was rife about Silva's possible move to clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, or even a reunion with PSV. However, O’Neil's recent comments suggest Silva will have a significant role in the team. Wolves' lack of European football could mean more playtime for Silva in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have finalised a season-long loan deal for Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a credible report. The Italian international is expected to strengthen Villa's forward line after a serious injury to Emiliano Buendía. Zaniolo has successfully undergone a comprehensive medical and signed a contract, with an official announcement expected soon. The deal includes a purchasing option of about £18.9 million should Zaniolo make more than 30 appearances. Despite interest from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, Zaniolo opted for Villa Park. Meanwhile, Villa plans to further boost their attack, with reports of bids for World Cup winner Marcos Acuña.

Luton Town is reportedly about to secure the signing of goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich City, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano. This follows a previous unsuccessful bid for Birmingham City's John Ruddy. Luton's coach, Rob Edwards, has expressed interest in acquiring another experienced player after signing Thomas Kaminski earlier this summer. The transfer, subject to medical tests, is expected to conclude within 24 hours. This development suggests Luton are unlikely to sign a third goalkeeper in this window, given the need to strengthen other areas.

Celtic Football Club is reportedly seeking to intercept the £7.7m transfer of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to Turkish team Fenerbahce. The Croatian player, who currently has a year left on his contract with Dinamo Zagreb, has had multiple potential suitors this summer, including Fiorentina. Although no bid has been made, Celtic's manager is said to prioritise a new goalkeeper as the Champions League approaches. Turkish journalist Ahmet Konanc also suggests that Livakovic's potential new team is keeping in touch with Keylor Navas from PSG. This situation might give Celtic an advantage in securing the player.