Emile Smith Rowe could be set to start for Arsenal in the north London derby

Emile Smith Rowe
Emile Smith Rowe (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:38pm, Fri 12 Mar 2021
Arsenal have no injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s north London derby against Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Emile Smith Rowe returned to the bench for Thursday’s Europa League win at Olympiacos and could be in contention to start.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were substituted during the game but manager Mikel Arteta insisted afterwards they were all tactical changes.

Tottenham expect to have Harry Kane available.

The striker was seen putting ice on his knee after coming off during Thursday’s Europa League game with Dinamo Zagreb but boss Jose Mourinho does not think it is a big issue.

Giovani Lo Celso is the only absentee as he recovers from a back niggle.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

