25 May 2022

Emile Smith Rowe included in England Under-21s squad for Euro 2023 qualfiers

By NewsChain Sport
25 May 2022

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad for their crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder has dropped back down from the seniors, having last played for the Young Lions in October.

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston this season, has been handed his first call-up by boss Lee Carsley for the final four qualifiers.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been on loan at Bolton this season, is also included for the first time.

The Young Lions are second in Group G, three points behind the Czech Republic with two games in hand.

Carsley’s side go to Ceske Budejovice on June 3 for the crunch top-of-the-table game before hosting Albania, travelling to Kosovo and ending with a home game at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

President Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in Texas school massacre

world news

Johnson braced for criticism as final ‘partygate’ report due to be delivered to No 10

news

Government issues licence to permit the sale of Chelsea FC to Todd Boehly

football