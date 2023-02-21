Halifax drew 1-1 with Solihull Moors (Richard Sellers/PA)
21 February 2023

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe earns FC Halifax a point against Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
21 February 2023

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe grabbed a 64th-minute equaliser but FC Halifax were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Solihull Moors in the National League.

A frustrating night saw both sides stretch their winless runs to four games and further hit their hopes of staging a late run into play-off contention.

The visitors grabbed the early initiative when Ryan Barnett floated the ball into the box after it was half-cleared and Andrew Dallas pounced to head home after 25 minutes.

Max Wright looked like he had a golden chance to equalise almost immediately but was pulled back by the offside flag to the hosts’ frustration.

Dieseruvwe finally brought the Shaymen level when flashed home a shot on the turn for his 10th goal of the season.

