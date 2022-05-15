15 May 2022

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets hat-trick as Grimsby held in eight-game thriller

By NewsChain Sport
15 May 2022

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored a hat-trick in an eight-goal thriller as Grimsby and Eastleigh drew 4-4 in the National League.

A late penalty from Tyrone Barnett rescued a point for the Spitfires, while the Mariners will now compete in the National League play-offs after finishing sixth.

Jordan Maguire-Drew was causing problems for Eastleigh and scored the opener in the 31st minute, finding the bottom corner.

Grimsby doubled their lead after being awarded a penalty in the 44th minute and Dieseruvwe slotted home from the spot.

Danny Whitehall pulled one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the break, tucking the ball into the bottom corner and Sam Smart equalised just two minutes later.

Dieseruvwe got his second of the game on the hour mark, but Jake Hesketh levelled again in the 71st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youth player Dieseruvwe completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute before the Spitfires were awarded a penalty in stoppage time and Barnett smashed home to snatch a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three golden retrievers following car crash in Chelsea

news

Ukraine puts Russian soldier on trial for alleged war crime shooting of 62-year-old civilian

world news

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned on why he needs ‘four’ aides to help with TV interview

news