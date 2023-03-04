Emotion matters to Fulham boss Marco Silva, even though it means a suspension

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes players expressing emotion is important, despite Joao Palhinha facing a suspension for celebrating a goal.

The 27-year-old has landed a two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards, including one for taking his shirt off in a goal celebration.

Palhinha has been a mainstay of Fulham’s midfield since he was signed by the club from Sporting Lisbon for a reported £20 million in the summer transfer window.

He has impressed this season and will be a big loss to Fulham as he faces two matches on the sidelines for receiving 10 yellow cards, including his side’s local derby against Brentford on Monday.

“He’s been really important for us and of course when you can’t start with a player who has been important for us it’s a big miss,” Silva said.

“But at the same time I see the situation as a solution for the others to come in.

“It will be a different profile for the player who is going to play in that position but for sure he is going to perform and it will be a good opportunity for him to show his quality at the top level.”

Palhinha scored when Fulham secured a narrow 3-2 win in a close-fought match with Brentford at Craven Cottage earlier in the season. He recently found the net again, with a stunning strike from distance during their 2-0 win over Leeds in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

On the yellow card for taking off his shirt in celebration, Silva said: “The emotion of the players is really important,” the Fulham boss said.

“It’s something that we as football people don’t want to take from them, the passion when they celebrate something.

“But at the same time they have to understand the rules, and if you could control these type of situations it would be a big help, because it would take some cards from him.”