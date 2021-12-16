England face reunion with Italy in Nations League
England face a reunion with European champions Italy in next year’s Nations League and another grudge match with Germany.
Gareth Southgate’s side were also drawn to face Hungary, who were hit with a one-match stadium ban by FIFA after their fans racially abused England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in a World Cup qualifier in September.
England’s first home match in the competition, which starts next June, will be played behind closed doors after UEFA sanctioned the Football Association over the disorder at the Euro 2020 final against Italy in July.
Wales, promoted to League A following the 2020-21 Nations League competition, face tough opposition in the shape of Belgium, Holland and Poland.
The Belgians are familiar opponents for Wales. The sides faced each other in qualification for next year’s World Cup, with Belgium topping Group E and Wales finishing second to earn a play-off tie next March.
