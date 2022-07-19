19 July 2022

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton tests positive for Covid before Spain showdown

By NewsChain Sport
19 July 2022

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain.

The Football Association said the 21-year-old Aston Villa player would be “monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible”.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman did not attend last Friday’s 5-0 group-stage win over Northern Ireland at St Mary’s following a positive Covid test, and she may well be absent again for Wednesday’s contest at the Amex Stadium.

On Monday the Dutchwoman watched training from a distance with a mask on.

Twice-capped Hampton, who has been on the bench for England’s three Euros games so far, is the second player in the squad to test positive for the virus during the campaign, with defender Lotte Wubben-Moy having also done so before missing the second match, against Norway.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news

Speculation about Putin’s assassination is ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

news