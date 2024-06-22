England look ‘confused’ at Euro 2024 – Alan Shearer

Former England captain Alan Shearer believes Gareth Southgate’s side have looked “confused” at Euro 2024.

England have picked up four points from two games in Group C following a 1-0 win against Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

However, the team have faced criticism for their performances after defending deep against Serbia and struggling to impose themselves during the Denmark clash.

England have one more match to go in the group against Slovenia on Tuesday and former striker Shearer claims they are making games “far too easy” for their opponents.

Speaking on the BBC, Shearer said: “They look confused to me as players as to when and how to go and the timing of it – where they want to press the opposition.

“At the minute in the first two games and certainly (against Denmark) it’s far too easy for the opposition.”

England’s tactics against Denmark came under fire following another flat performance and former Spain and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas says England’s lack of press has caused issues.

“I’m trying to still understand what they want to do in each game,” Fabregas said.

“They are adapting depending on what the other team is doing – if they let them play they play, if they are put under pressure they go deep, if they have time to play three touches they will play three touches. I would like to see a little more confidence going forward.

“I think Harry (Kane) doesn’t have the legs anymore to press too high because you can see the other ones; Jude Bellingham – fresh, full of energy, Phil Foden, (Bukayo) Saka does it for Arsenal and (Declan) Rice presses really high for Arsenal.

“So all these qualities are there to be done, but of course one person not doing it can kill the function of the whole game.”

Thursday’s match saw further concerns raised about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in midfield and the Liverpool player was replaced by Conor Gallagher in the 54th minute.

Speaking post-match, Southgate admitted Alexander-Arnold’s midfield position is an “experiment” and that there has been no “natural replacement” for Kalvin Phillips, words former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes could come back to haunt the England boss.

“I don’t think you can go into a major tournament and say you’re experimenting,” he said.

“That’s a strong word to say and if England don’t go far in this competition I think he might regret that.”

Shearer added: “I was really surprised by his words after the game in terms of Kalvin Phillips. I don’t go along with that.

“He’s got (Adam) Wharton come onto the scene in the Premier League, (Kobbie) Mainoo’s done that. He has experimented with Trent in midfield and it hasn’t worked, that’s one position that has to change in the next game.”