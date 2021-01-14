England loses FIFA vice-presidency for next two years as trio considered by UEFA

England has lost its FIFA vice-presidency for the next two years at least after UEFA confirmed the three names under consideration to replace Greg Clarke.

Clarke stood down from the highly-influential role within world football’s governing body in November, having already resigned as chairman of the Football Association following a series of offensive remarks he made at an appearance before MPs.

On Thursday UEFA announced three candidates had been put forward for the position for the remainder of the two-year term – Irish Football Association president David Martin, who stood against Clarke in 2019, along with Scottish Football Association vice-president Michael Mulraney and Football Association of Wales president Kieran O’Connor.

The four British associations and Ireland are planning a joint bid to host the centenary 2030 World Cup, so the vice-president will play a key role in advancing those claims. The bidding process is set to be launched next year with a decision on the hosts to be taken in 2024.

There will also be no English representative on the FIFA Council. Laura McAllister, the director and vice-chair of the FAW trust board, is standing for election to that group.

Former Manchester United chief executive David Gill will stand for re-election to UEFA’s executive committee at the organisation’s Congress on April 20.

David Gill is standing for re-election to the UEFA executive committee (PA Archive)

The FA is continuing its search to find Clarke’s replacement, with one of the governing body’s independent non-executive directors Kate Tinsley leading a seven-person selection panel.

Sport England board member Chris Grant, one of the most prominent black sporting leaders in the country, has applied for the position.

He tweeted earlier this week: “At this stage, keeping a low profile is a luxury we can no longer afford.

“Those of us who are already in boardrooms need to be visible, to show it’s possible, and then we need to wedge the doors open so that the next generations won’t have to fight the same battles.”

The FA has said it hopes to have Clarke’s permanent successor in place by the end of March.