England new boy Patrick Bamford earns Leeds a point at Burnley

Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.

Chris Wood gave Burnley a second-half lead against his former club, but Bamford celebrated his England call-up with his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining.

Sean Dyche’s side fought and scrapped their way to their first point of the new campaign and threatened to overpower Leeds, who showed impressive resolve to hit back.

A feisty opening half an hour, which produced no chances, saw Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes both booked by referee Michael Oliver, who later added Kalvin Phillips and Ben Mee to his notebook before the interval.

Burnley had begun to build up a head of steam when Johann Gudmundsson had the first shot on goal, which curled off target in the 31st minute.

Leeds responded and carved out a better opening three minutes later. Bamford and Rodrigo combined to set up Raphinha, but his effort rolled wide of the far post.

Wood headed over from a corner and at the other end Bamford’s touch deserted him as he raced on to Phillips’ excellent ball over the top.

The Leeds striker then headed the ball against the base of his own post following another Burnley corner as the game opened up, but it remained goalless at half-time.

Burnley – who signed Maxwell Cornet from Lyon earlier in the day – continued to disrupt Leeds’ rhythm. Hassling, hustling and physically overwhelming the visitors and they enjoyed their best spell after the restart.

Brownhill fired wide from outside the box after neat build-up play and McNeil’s effort went closer.

The Clarets took a deserved lead in the 61st minute. James Tarkowski’s towering header from a corner was turned on to the crossbar by Illan Meslier, but Leeds could not clear the danger.

Matt Lowton had time to take aim with a low shot and Wood got the faintest of touches to deflect the ball beyond Meslier for his first goal of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa sent on Jamie Shackleton for Llorente and with 15 minutes to go Tyler Roberts replaced Rodrigo as Leeds chased an equaliser.

Dyche, who had earlier sent on another former Leeds player, Aaron Lennon, withdrew Barnes for Matej Vydra.

Pascal Struijk was the fifth player booked for his lunging challenge on Wood as Leeds struggled to breach Burnley’s defence.

But one moment of magic from Raphinha set up Leeds’ equaliser. He evaded two markers on the right edge of the area and when the ball broke to Shackleton, his shot was turned home by Bamford.