England newcomers urged to follow Phil Foden example and ‘revel’ in challenge

England’s Young Lions called up by Lee Carsley should follow the example of Phil Foden and show they have what it takes to be part of the next golden generation, former defender Viv Anderson has said.

Interim head coach Carsley brought in four uncapped faces for the upcoming Nations Leagues games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Lille’s Angel Gomes all played for Carsley with the England Under-21s and were part of their successful European Championship squad last summer.

Newcastle defender Tino Livramento, who suffered an ACL injury in April 2022, has also previously been part of Carsley’s U21 group.

Anderson – the first black player to earn a full senior England international cap in 1978 – feels such faith in young talent can be rewarded provided the players rise to the challenge.

“It is going to be interesting to see how these young lads do – are they going to be the next golden generation? Everyone is crossing their fingers and hoping that is the case,” Anderson told the PA news agency.

“But going from the Under-21s to the full England senior squad is a big, big step – some people wilt and some people will take the challenge on, just like Phil Foden did.

“He revels in playing for England and I think that is the attitude you have got to take.

“With the young lads, I look at Livramento and Gibbs-White from Forest, they are all decent players and will be looking forward to making the step up.

“Only time will tell, you have to give them the opportunity, then will they grasp it with both hands like a Phil Foden? Or do they do just OK and then the manager could think ‘I am not sure he is quite ready for the big internationals’.”

Former right-back Anderson – who won the European Cup twice during his time at Nottingham Forest – went on to earn 30 international caps and was named in two World Cup squads.

The 68-year-old feels any of those given their senior England debut against either Ireland in Dublin on Saturday or Finland at Wembley on September 10 should try to stay focused on what got them their call-up in the first place.

“It is important you try and take the standards you have played at your club into your international football because you have been picked on what you have done for your club,” said Anderson, who is a long-time supporter of Prostate Cancer UK.

“Now it is not easy because the level is a lot higher, but if you can maintain the same standards you have at your club team into international football, then you have got a really good chance.

“I think that is one of the things I would say to them, ‘try and replicate exactly what you do for your club’ – so make the first tackle, that first header, pass it to a team-mate, all the basic stuff, just do it to the top level.”

