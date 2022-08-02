02 August 2022

England sell over 20,000 tickets for World Cup qualifier after Euro 2022 win

By NewsChain Sport
02 August 2022

England have already sold more than 20,000 tickets for their first match on home soil since their stunning Euro 2022 final victory over Germany.

The European champions face Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, September 6.

The Lionesses tweeted: “We’ve now sold more than 20,000 tickets for our game against Luxembourg in September during the first sale window.

“Further tickets will go on sale at a later date, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.”

England return to action in a qualifier away to Austria three days earlier on Saturday, September 3.

Sarina Wiegman’s side currently top Group D with a maximum 24 points from eight matches, five points ahead of closest rivals Austria.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

England celebrate Euro 2022 success with thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square party

football

‘We changed society’: Jubilant scenes as England crowned Euro 2022 champions

football

Queen and Prince William hail ‘inspirational’ England after Euro 2022 triumph

football