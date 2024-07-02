England squad treated to The A-Team as Ed Sheeran puts on private performance
The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, in a video posted on TikTok, was shown performing a rendition of ‘The A-Team’ for Gareth Southgate’s squad and staff after a warm-down session on Monday.
Ipswich fan Sheeran has visited the England squad in the past and attended the dramatic 2-1 round-of-16 victory over Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
The 33-year-old was pictured in the stand celebrating Jude Bellingham’s sensational last-gasp equaliser that kept England in the competition.
He was also pictured on social media with BBC pundit Rio Ferdinand after the game, holding up a trainer with the words “It’s Coming Home” written on it.
It was not the first time Sheeran had watched England at the Euros as he attended the 1-1 draw against Denmark in the group stage.
