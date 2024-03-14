England summon Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon as Kalvin Phillips left out

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon have received their first England call-ups but there was no place for Kalvin Phillips in Gareth Southgate’s last squad before making his Euro 2024 selection.

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness for March’s Wembley friendlies against Belgium and Brazil.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling was conspicuous by his absence once again.

Phillips has been dropped after a torrid run of form since he joined West Ham on loan in January.

Phillips was at fault for a goal on his debut against Bournemouth before he was sent off at Nottingham Forest last month and hooked at half-time of Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: “Well, I think he knows exactly what we think of him. A good version of him is an important player for us and that’s why we’ve supported him as we have.

“Unfortunately his form hasn’t been good enough and I’ve spoken to him about that. He understands.

“He has all the attributes to force his way back in. He just needs to find that rhythm and confidence because there is an outstanding player in there.”

Southgate revealed Arsenal defender Ben White would have been in the 25-man squad but has made himself unavailable for England selection.

“Clearly on form I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in,” Southgate explained.

“We had a call from Edu (Arsenal sporting director) last week (and he) said Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time.

“For me that is a great shame. He is a player we took to the Euros, a player we took to the World Cup and I spoke to him post-Qatar because I wanted to pick him.

“He is not available to us and there is no issue between us at all – and I also should say there is never any issue with (coach) Steve Holland, because that has been mentioned in articles and I don’t like that.”

Centre-back Branthwaite earned a maiden England call-up after a fine breakthrough season with Everton.

Southgate added: “He’s good with the ball, shows good composure, good mentality. He’s a left-footer and we don’t have many left-footed defenders.

“He’s in on merit and we’re keen to find out more about him.”

Gordon was another to earn a first call-up to Southgate’s squad after scoring 10 times for Newcastle this season.

“Consistently good performances. He was very close in November and he’s continued his form,” Southgate explained.

“He is scoring, his work for the team is excellent and he competes, so I really like his attitude.”