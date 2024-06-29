England train for the final time ahead of last-16 clash
England’s full squad took part in training on the eve of Sunday’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia.
Gareth Southgate’s side return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as the Group C winners get their knockout phase under way.
All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Saturday lunchtime before England head to North Rhine-Westphalia.
Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring complaint mid-February.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox