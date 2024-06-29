29 June 2024

England train for the final time ahead of last-16 clash

By NewsChain Sport
29 June 2024

England’s full squad took part in training on the eve of Sunday’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate’s side return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as the Group C winners get their knockout phase under way.

All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Saturday lunchtime before England head to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring complaint mid-February.

England’s players during training (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

