England’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy to take place in Naples
England’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy will take place in Naples.
The Italian Football Federation confirmed the Group C campaign will begin at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on March 23.
The Azzurri, who beat England at Wembley on penalties to win Euro 2020, will return to play in Naples almost 10 years after the 2014 World Cup qualifying fixture against Armenia.
It had been expected the tie against England would take place in Bari, but renovation works at the Stadio San Nicola meant a different location was needed.
The choice of venue, though, will raise some safety concerns for travelling England fans following issues experienced in European club fixtures against Napoli.
Roberto Mancini’s side did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, having been knocked out of the play-offs by North Macedonia, but impressed in the Nations League campaign, finishing top of Group A3 while England were relegated.
In September, Italy beat England 1-0 in their Nations League match at the San Siro.
Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta make up the rest of the Euro 2024 qualifying group, with the top two sides set to reach the finals in Germany.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox