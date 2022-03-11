11 March 2022

Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana boost Brighton for Liverpool contest

By NewsChain Sport
11 March 2022

Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana are available for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Mwepu has been sidelined since early January with injury and illness and boss Graham Potter is keen to take things steadily, while Lallana returned to training last week.

Adam Webster (groin) is still out while Yves Bissouma has been managing a slight knee problem but should be available.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the squad having missed the last six matches with a groin problem.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter Milan with a knock and will be assessed.

There are a few other niggles but manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting to have a virtually fully-fit squad.

Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson, Roberts.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Minamino, Origi, Firmino.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Polish tech entrepreneur aims to house 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotel

world news

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news

Maternity hospital in Mariupol among three targeted by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

world news