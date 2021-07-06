Enzio Boldewijn excited to link back up with Matt Gray at Sutton
Enzio Boldewijn admitted it was a “no-brainer” for him to reunite with Matt Gray at Sutton
The 28-year-old winger left Notts County earlier this summer and has now linked up once more with Gray, who was assistant manager at Crawley during his time at the club.
Boldewijn told Sutton’s website: “I really enjoyed working with Matt at Crawley, and with the team having done so well last season and being promoted it was a no-brainer for me to come here.”
Gray added: “I’m delighted to welcome Enzio to the club. He was excellent when I was at Crawley and has also done well over the last three seasons at Notts County, and he’s an important addition to our attacking options.”