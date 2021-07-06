Enzio Boldewijn excited to link back up with Matt Gray at Sutton

Enzio Boldewijn challenging for a header (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:03pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Enzio Boldewijn admitted it was a “no-brainer” for him to reunite with Matt Gray at Sutton

The 28-year-old winger left Notts County earlier this summer and has now linked up once more with Gray, who was assistant manager at Crawley during his time at the club.

Boldewijn told Sutton’s website: “I really enjoyed working with Matt at Crawley, and with the team having done so well last season and being promoted it was a no-brainer for me to come here.”

Gray added: “I’m delighted to welcome Enzio to the club. He was excellent when I was at Crawley and has also done well over the last three seasons at Notts County, and he’s an important addition to our attacking options.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sutton

PA