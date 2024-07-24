Enzo Maresca does not expect return of Enzo Fernandez to disrupt Chelsea squad

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca does not expect any problems within his playing squad when Enzo Fernandez returns to club duty next week.

Fernandez has been at the centre of a racism row this month after he posted a video on Instagram which appeared to show him and his Argentina team-mates engaging in a derogatory chant about the France national team during celebrations of their Copa America success.

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana described it as “uninhibited racism” and, while Fernandez has issued an apology, FIFA and his club are investigating the incident.

The £106.8million midfielder is currently on holiday after his international commitments this summer, but is set to link up with the Chelsea squad later in July.

Maresca, speaking during the club’s pre-season tour of US, told reporters: “It is quite easy in terms of the player doing a statement to apologise.

“The club did the same, so I don’t think there is something to add in terms of the situation. It is already clear and clarified.

“In the end, they are all human beings. I don’t think there are any bad intentions from any one of them. I don’t think when Enzo is back that we will have any kind of problem.

“The player clarified already the situation, the club did the same. So, there is nothing to add.

“Once again, I think they are not bad persons or human beings. It can happen but I don’t think there are any problems at all.”

I'll have to make that judgement when he comes back in. I hope everyone will be on the same page and we can move forward from the situation

Chelsea captain Reece James joined Maresca at the press conference and conceded it had been a “really difficult situation”, after a number of Fernandez’s club team-mates unfollowed the 23-year-old following the incident.

“It was obviously a really difficult situation. I think Enzo acknowledged that he has done wrong and quickly put his hand up to apologise to the club, the team and people offended,” James explained.

“He hasn’t arrived yet so I don’t know if there’s anything to amend. I’ll have to make that judgement when he comes back in. I hope everyone will be on the same page and we can move forward from the situation.”