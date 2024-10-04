Enzo Maresca insists identity of Chelsea is starting to take shape

Enzo Maresca said the identity of his Chelsea team is clear despite making 11 changes to his line-up for the 4-2 win over Gent at Stamford Bridge that kick-started their Conference League campaign.

The Italian’s starting XI played like a group eager to prove they are worthy of a Premier League starting berth as the head coach continued his policy of rotating heavily in cup competitions.

After being criticised for a transfer policy that has seen the club stockpile players at a cost of more than £1.2billion over the last two seasons, Chelsea’s methods appear finally to be bearing fruit as a fresh, energetic-looking second string easily dispatched the Belgian side, with the group that started Saturday’s win over Brighton all rested.

“It’s one team,” said Maresca. “The ones that played tonight, doesn’t mean they can’t play Sunday. In this moment it’s like this but the important thing is, changing players, you can (still) see the purpose and identity of the team.

“This is the most important thing, that we continue in the same way. In football, things can change very quick.”

On the occasion of their 300th European fixture, Chelsea put on a stylish attacking display albeit against a limited opponent.

Renato Veiga headed in from Mykhailo Mudryk’s cross after 12 minutes before Pedro Neto doubled the lead seconds after the interval with a drilled finish at the near post.

Gent hit back through defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe who evaded Chelsea’s slack marking to head home for 2-1, but it would be a temporary set-back for Maresca’s side, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring to ensure the hosts began their European campaign with a comfortable win, before a late consolation from Omri Gandelman.

“The last three, four games, the identity is clear, the purpose is clear,” said Maresca. “For sure, a hundred per cent we can do many things better. We can attack better. Tonight we attacked very well because they played a low block and we were trying to find solutions.

“Defensively we pressed very well. For sure there are things we can improve like the two goals we conceded. Particularly the first goal, we can avoid that.”

Dewsbury-Hall’s goal to make to make it 4-1 drew a particular raucous response from Maresca on the touchline.

Having managed the midfielder – who is yet to start a game in the Premier League – whilst on loan at Leicester last season, the head coach praised his adaptation to different responsibilities since joining Chelsea.

“I completely understand how difficult it is in this moment for him,” said Maresca. “He was the main player at Leicester. Then you join Chelsea and you become one (more) player. He’s struggled a bit.

“You’re on the bench, not in the squad, not playing from the start. But he has to understand the reason why he’s here is because we want him. The celebration was because I know he needs that.”

Gent boss Wouter Vrancken reflected on a game in which his team showed the courage to play football against Chelsea.

“A lot of confidence I hope,” he said. “It’s a brand new team, the team is nothing compared with last year’s Gent. This performance against this team at Stamford Bridge is something to be proud of.

“It’s all about details, their goals, but that’s football. The confidence of playing football, showing some guts, playing in the space, not panicking on the ball. We played football here and I’m really proud of them.”