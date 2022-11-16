Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Marriott send Peterborough into next round
Jack Marriott’s late double helped Peterborough to a comfortable 3-0 FA Cup replay win at Salford.
Grant McCann’s League One high-flyers proved too strong for the Ammies as they booked a second-round trip to Shrewsbury.
Posh skipper Harrison Burrows curled a 25-yard strike just over the top early on.
Salford goalkeeper Tom King then produced a superb double save to keep out Kwame Poku and then Burrows.
The visitors were dominating, and Poku went close again when he turned smartly inside defender Ryan Leak before firing past the upright.
Posh deservedly struck seven minutes before the break when Ephron Mason-Clark tucked neatly past King after meeting Poku’s through-ball.
Salford opened the second period much brighter, with Luke Bolton and Theo Vassell both threatening a leveller before the hour mark.
At the other end, Mason-Clark was thwarted by a decent King save.
Posh doubled their lead with 12 minutes left when Marriott rose to head home Burrows’ corner.
Marriott then smashed home from 25 yards to wrap up a big win.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox