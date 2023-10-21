21 October 2023

Ephron Mason-Clark nets at both ends as Peterborough draw with Wycombe

21 October 2023

Ephron Mason-Clark scored at both ends as Peterborough and Wycombe served up a four-goal thriller that ended 2-2.

The game burst into life late in the first half with Brandon Hanlan slotting Wycombe into a 35th-minute lead after fine footwork from Joe Low in a packed penalty area.

The advantage was short-lived with Joel Randall striking direct from a corner in the 40th minute to grab his second goal in as many games.

Darren Ferguson’s men completed a rapid turnaround in the first minute of stoppage time when Mason-Clark curled a terrific finish past Max Stryjek after being picked out by David Ajiboye.

A stunning Nicholas Bilokapic save prevented Dale Taylor from pulling Wycombe level 30 seconds into the second half before former Chairboys defender Josh Knight cleared a Killian Phillips shot off the line.

But it was a Posh man who applied the final touch when Wycombe did eventually level in the 61st minute as Mason-Clark headed a Luke Leahy free-kick into his own net.

And it took another brilliant Knight block to keep out a goalbound Phillips effort to ensure Wycombe did not leave with all three points.

