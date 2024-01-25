Eric Dier has ‘full Steve McClaren’ moment by going German on Bayern debut
Fans have poked fun at England international Eric Dier for going “full Steve McClaren” after he appeared to have adopted a German accent following his debut for Bayern Munich.
The 30-year-old, who is on loan at Bayern from Tottenham, was introduced as a half-time replacement for the injured Dayot Upamecano in Wednesday night’s 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin and was interviewed on the pitch afterwards.
Dier, who was born in Cheltenham but raised in Portugal, spoke with a German twang, prompting amused comments from social media users.
In it, he said: “A very proud moment for me, obviously, to make my debut for this club. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family and I really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed playing here.”
The interview rekindled memories of current Manchester United coach McClaren, who famously appeared to mimic a Dutch accent in an interview during his time in charge at Eredivisie club Twente.
