Eric Dier not surprised Harry Kane found the net against Arsenal again

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier had little doubt fellow former Tottenham man Harry Kane would mark his hotly-anticipated return to north London by once again scoring against Arsenal.

Spurs’ all-time record scorer converted a first-half penalty in Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg to claim a remarkable 15th career goal against the Premier League leaders.

The spot-kick, awarded for William Saliba’s trip on Leroy Sane, added to Serge Gnabry’s finish to put Bayern ahead following Bukayo Saka’s early opener before Leandro Trossard levelled the tie at 2-2.

Dier shared the role of pantomime villain with England captain Kane at Emirates Stadium and was unsurprised to see his long-time team-mate register a 39th goal of an outstanding individual campaign.

“The stats would suggest he would (score),” said Dier. “You expect him to get a goal pretty much anywhere to be honest.

“It was a great penalty and Leroy did unbelievably to get it.

“It’s going to be a great second leg. We’re looking forward to it. We’re gong to do everything to go through.”

Asked about receiving relentless jeers from a raucous home crowd, Dier replied: “We were both expecting it, so it’s nice. It’s part of football. It’s something to enjoy.”

Bayern have endured a disappointing Bundesliga season by their own high standards and are on the cusp of relinquishing the title for the first time in 12 seasons.

Unbeaten runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen could take the crown from Thomas Tuchel’s side before next week’s return match with the Gunners.

Continental glory is Bayern’s only chance of salvaging their campaign and Dier feels the six-time European champions’ pedigree could prove pivotal.

“Obviously the club has an incredible history in the Champions League and we have a lot of players in the team that have won the Champions League that have incredible experience in the competition,” said the 30-year-old.

“That gives you confidence and as a club.

“The demands are always to win every game and win Champions Leagues and titles. So this is the normal pressure of a club like this. The expectation is to always try to win.”

Bayern will have to do without Gnabry for “the time being” due to a hamstring injury.

The German club confirmed a scan has shown the 28-year-old sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring at the Emirates Stadium.