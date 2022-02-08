08 February 2022

Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga missing for Tottenham

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Tottenham will be without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga for the visit of Southampton.

Dier is struggling with a recurring thigh issue, Skipp has a groin problem and Tanganga is out with a knee injury.

Boss Antonio Conte hinted that new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will again start on the bench.

Seven-goal striker Armando Broja will be assessed after hobbling off during Saturday’s FA Cup win over Coventry with a knee problem.

Lyanco suffered a serious hamstring injury in the same game and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects the Brazilian defender to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

Nathan Tella continues to nurse a groin injury, but Moussa Djenepo could rejoin the squad after playing for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Livramento, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Simeu, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Redmond, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Djenepo.

