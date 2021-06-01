Eric Garcia ready to give everything for Barça
18:19pm, Tue 01 Jun 2021
Eric Garcia is coming home and he’s doing it in style. After four successful seasons at Manchester City, he expects a “future of success at Barça. I think this is the end of a road that I began in the U8s at Barça. My dream was to make the first team and I will give everything for this shirt, just like I did when I was a kid.” He was speaking at this presentation, where he was joined by president Joan Laporta, vice-president for sport Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany.