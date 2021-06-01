Eric Garcia ready to give everything for Barça

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
18:19pm, Tue 01 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Eric Garcia is coming home and he’s doing it in style. After four successful seasons at Manchester City, he expects a “future of success at Barça. I think this is the end of a road that I began in the U8s at Barça. My dream was to make the first team and I will give everything for this shirt, just like I did when I was a kid.” He was speaking at this presentation, where he was joined by president Joan Laporta, vice-president for sport Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany.

Sign up to our newsletter