07 March 2023

Erico Sousa fires Boreham Wood to victory at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2023

Boreham Wood climbed to sixth in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at Maidenhead.

Erico Sousa’s winner cemented their spot in the play-off places after a narrow victory on Tuesday.

The former Manchester City youngster won it after 59 minutes when he cut inside and drilled into the bottom corner off a post.

Tyrone Marsh went close to adding a second when he hit the frame of the goal for the visitors late on.

