28 February 2022

Erik Pieters likely to miss Burnley’s clash against Leicester due to knee issue

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2022

Erik Pieters is likely to miss Burnley’s Premier League clash against Leicester at Turf Moor on Tuesday due to a knee issue.

Pieters will undergo scans to determine the length of his absence, but the Clarets hope he will be quickly back in action.

Dale Stephens is expected to miss out due to a minor thigh strain. Maxwel Cornet could be involved, however, after an ankle concern.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will welcome back Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira for the trip.

Vardy has been absent since December 28 with a hamstring injury but is set to return to the squad along with Pereira, who sat out the Europa Conference League win over Randers.

James Justin is around a week away from returning while Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst, Hennessey, Lowton, Barnes, Westwood, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.

