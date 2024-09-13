Erik ten Hag confident Manchester United are heading in right direction

Erik ten Hag says the group’s frustration with Manchester United’s recent results is tempered by their belief in the process.

Last season’s FA Cup triumph salvaged a poor campaign and helped Ineos, who took control of football operations earlier this year, eventually decide to keep with the Dutchman.

But Ten Hag’s third season in the Old Trafford hotseat has got off to a bumpy start.

A promising display in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Manchester City and opening day win against Fulham have been quickly overshadowed by the late 2-1 loss at Brighton and 3-0 humbling by rivals Liverpool.

Those losses led Diogo Dalot to express frustration in the build-up to Saturday’s trip to Southampton as the right-back believes that United are in a better place than recent times despite the setbacks.

“Of course when you see the scores, no-one is happy,” Ten Hag said when the Portuguese’s comments were put to him.

When you analyse the games - all the games - so far, we are in a good direction

“But also players have a very good sense of the process, of the quality of the process. Yeah, and I agree with him.

“Also, when you analyse the games – all the games – so far, we are in a good direction.

“But also as normal in a transition period and in a period where you have to build a team, we have to improve. We have to step up.”

Asked what is different that Dalot is feeling and he is seeing to breed belief, the United boss said: “We have good characters.

“You feel the team spirit and now it’s about getting the patterns and the routines in.

“Once we have that, everyone sees the quality we have on the training pitch.”

United will be looking to show that quality against promoted Southampton, who have yet to collect a point since returning to the Premier League.

The Red Devils are looking to avoid falling to a third successive Premier League defeat for the first time since December 2015 at a ground they have not lost at since 2003.

“We have to win all the games and that will always be the approach,” Ten Hag said.

“It doesn’t change for any game.”

Manuel Ugarte is in line to make his United debut on the south coast having completed his much-discussed switch from Paris St Germain on deadline day.

But Leny Yoro, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are set to miss the match along with long-term absentee Tyrell Malacia.

The left-back missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury but Ten Hag offered a positive update on the Netherlands international.

“Of course, we want to motivate him to return, but it’s not so easy when you are so long away,” the United boss said.

“Over a season now from an injury to return, but he’s working very hard, he’s progressing really well in this moment.

“He’s making big steps, so we think, at short notice, we can expect him in the team training, and he is a talent, it’s natural.

“I expect also, soon, he can return into games then.”