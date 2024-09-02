Erik ten Hag insists Casemiro remains a key player for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag insisted Casemiro can remain an important player for Manchester United despite replacing him at half-time after a dismal display in Sunday’s damaging 3-0 home defeat to rivals Liverpool.

Casemiro lost the ball in the build-up to both of Liverpool’s first-half goals, each scored by Luis Diaz with an assist from Mohamed Salah, with the latter scoring the visitors’ third early in the second half.

Casemiro was hauled off at the break, replaced by the 20-year-old Toby Collyer, who was making his Premier League debut.

Ten Hag was even forced to deny rumours that Casemiro had left Old Trafford at half-time, but with new signing Manuel Ugarte paraded to the fans before kick-off it remains to be seen what role the 32-year-old Brazilian continues to have considering a number of poor performances last season and now this.

“I met him after the game in the dressing room, so he didn’t leave the stadium at half-time,” Ten Hag said. “Why I subbed him was because we are 2-0 down against an opponent as Liverpool, with their qualities, they are very good.

“We had to take risks because we want to bounce back, then you need players in midfield to cover ground, therefore we put Toby Collyer on the pitch.

“I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility. I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”

I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there

Another poor display from United begged questions as to whether or not they are improving under Ten Hag, who was handed a contract extension in the summer following United’s FA Cup success but only after the club had considered alternatives in the wake of their eighth-placed finish in the league last term.

There were no such questions for his fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, who continued his superb start to life as Liverpool boss with a third win from as many league games.

And the 45-year-old said the manner of the victory at the home of his club’s rivals might make it the biggest win of his career.

“I am not 100 per cent sure if all the people in the Netherlands agree but people all over the world see this is a bigger game,” he said. “It was special to be involved in this game but only special if you win it.”

Liverpool have not only won their opening three league matches but kept three clean sheets to boot.

But Slot said he had not changed much about the way Liverpool defended after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

“I don’t think we’ve done that much different,” he said. “You are used to Liverpool pressing really high and that’s what we try to do now as well.

“The first two games at Ipswich and Brentford were difficult opponents, let that be clear, but I’ve said before I’m not expecting them to end up in the top nine. Now we played a good United team with a lot of quality.

“It impressed me that could keep a clean sheet, although we also needed a goalkeeper in two moments. A good start, but still a lot to prove.”