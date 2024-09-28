Erik ten Hag predicting open game as Man Utd and Spurs look to kickstart seasons

Erik ten Hag expects an open game between two top-four rivals as his Manchester United side host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two clubs are yet to hit their stride this season and both have similar records with seven points from their opening five games.

Ten Hag does not think that will inhibit either side as they chase a win that could kickstart their campaigns.

The Dutchman told the club’s website, manutd.com: “(We are) definitely rivals. I think this is good because it is (going to be) a very attacking game, a very open game, a very intense game.

“I think both teams will be (thinking) about attacking and therefore there are always spaces which you leave then.

“That counts for both teams, but of course we want to take control of the game and we will do everything to get this done.

“Of course this is a big challenge against Tottenham with their philosophy of the game. We are looking forward to finding the right solutions.”

Ten Hag added that he has now fresh injury concerns and will be picking from the same squad that was on duty for Thursday’s Europa League draw against FC Twente.

Summer signing Leny Yoro remains on the sidelines with a foot injury but, while there is no specific timeframe for this return, Ten Hag is pleased with the progress the teenager is making.

He said: “He is doing very well. It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon.

“He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training.”