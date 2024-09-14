Erik ten Hag says lunchtime kick-offs “big disadvantage” for players

Erik ten Hag hit out at the Premier League as he called Manchester United’s schedule “unfair” for fans and a “big disadvantage” for players following another Saturday lunchtime trip to the south coast.

The Red Devils and their under-fire manager headed to Southampton under the microscope after an error-strewn home defeat to rivals Liverpool before the international break.

Ten Hag’s men began sluggishly but kicked on after Andre Onana saved Cameron Archer’s penalty, with Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford scoring before Alejandro Garnacho completed a 3-0 triumph.

“I think that was the turning point in the game,” the United boss said of Onana’s penalty stop.

“We got the momentum and there you see how small the margins are. Against Brighton we score a goal and it’s crazy, disallowed.

“Today you concede a penalty and a couple of minutes later we score a goal and from that moment on it was our game.”

It was a much-needed victory given the 3-0 Liverpool loss had compounded a late 2-1 defeat at Brighton, which was scheduled in the Saturday 12.30pm slot just like United’s return to action at St Mary’s.

The away end was packed, as always, but Ten Hag wants the Premier League to rethink its scheduling due to the impact on supporters and players.

“First of all, for the fans it is very unfair to deal with this,” he said. “With 8pm away games for them on a Saturday night, the 12.30pm – it’s not right.

“But they are always there, so I’m so proud of our fans that they are always there and, whatever happens on the pitch, they’re always supportive of the team and there is a really good connection.

“You see today they bring a very good ambience at Old Trafford but also in away games.

“But I think the Premier League also should pay some attention to this, the fixture list.

“It’s a big disadvantage (for the team), but we have to deal with it as they did today.

“You see the team are mature, the players are mature. It doesn’t matter. We always have to win, we can’t bring any excuse for not winning a game.”

United turn their attention to hosting Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before heading south to take on Crystal Palace in the 5.30pm kick-off at Selhurst Park next Saturday.

Saints are in midweek cup action as they travel to fellow strugglers Everton before welcoming fellow promoted side Ipswich next weekend as they look for their first points of the season.

Skipper Jack Stephens will be absent after his late sending off for a poor late tackle on Alejandro Garnacho, but manager Russell Martin remained upbeat after a fourth league loss out of four games.

“I don’t think we just started really well, I thought we played really well for 30-odd minutes,” he said. “I thought we were the team that looked most likely to score.

“I loved the performance, the aggression, the intensity in it. Some of the football we played was great.

“We didn’t make the most of it and then we missed a penalty and it completely changed the energy of the game, the whole stadium, which is understandable.

“We didn’t respond well enough to that and in that moment United took some control and capitalised on that.

“We conceded two terrible goals from set plays. It’s the only thing I’m really angry about today.

“The lads are trying so hard. They’re giving everything they’ve got. There’s some brilliant moments that need to come to more, for sure.

“I think if the moments we have in their box in the first half, if we have their players, I’m pretty sure it’s a goal.”